The After Party: 2022-12-21

- Luke Temple – Florida
- Arabian Prince – Strange Life
- Kalopsia – Retrospect
- Falconio – Clocks
- honeybeam – Those Friendly People
- Frank Zappa – Peaches in Regalia
- The Pretty Towers – Seabird
- The Twinsets – Sophisticated Boom Boom
- The Flaming Lips – The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song
- Dengue Fever – Ethanopium
- Gerling – The Deer in You
- MHO – 68 Dreamin’
- Sampa the Great – The Return
- Handsome Boy Modelling School – The Truth
- Primal Scream – Worm Tamer
- Massive Attack – Inertia Creeps
- Cluster – Plas
- Blood Plastic – King Blood
- The Clangers – I’m Trying Hard Not To Hate You
- Pere Ubu – Drag the River
- The Tonight Show` – Dirt
- Anya Anastasia and the Bird Wizdom Cabaret – Blue Smile
- Beachwood Sparks – Confusion is Nothing New
- Velvet Underground – Lady Godiva’s Operation
- Vieux Farka Toure et Khruangbin – Alakarra
- Mia Dyson – That Sugar
Reader's opinions