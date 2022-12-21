The After Party: 2022-12-21

Written by on December 21, 2022

  1. Luke Temple – Florida
  2. Arabian Prince – Strange Life
  3. Kalopsia – Retrospect
  4. Falconio – Clocks
  5. honeybeam – Those Friendly People
  6. Frank Zappa – Peaches in Regalia
  7. The Pretty Towers – Seabird
  8. The Twinsets – Sophisticated Boom Boom
  9. The Flaming Lips – The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song
  10. Dengue Fever – Ethanopium
  11. Gerling – The Deer in You
  12. MHO – 68 Dreamin’
  13. Sampa the Great – The Return
  14. Handsome Boy Modelling School – The Truth
  15. Primal Scream – Worm Tamer
  16. Massive Attack – Inertia Creeps
  17. Cluster – Plas
  18. Blood Plastic – King Blood
  19. The Clangers – I’m Trying Hard Not To Hate You
  20. Pere Ubu – Drag the River
  21. The Tonight Show` – Dirt
  22. Anya Anastasia and the Bird Wizdom Cabaret – Blue Smile
  23. Beachwood Sparks – Confusion is Nothing New
  24. Velvet Underground – Lady Godiva’s Operation
  25. Vieux Farka Toure et Khruangbin – Alakarra
  26. Mia Dyson – That Sugar
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

PS I Love You: 2022-12-21

Previous post

The Mysterioso Show: 2022-12-20

Current track

Title

Artist