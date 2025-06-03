Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-06-03

Written by on June 3, 2025

  1. Pink Floyd – Interstellar Overdrive (alt mono-mix)
  2. Shocking Blue – Acka Raga
  3. The Lovetones – Was I There In Your Future?
  4. The Horrors – I Can See Through You
  5. Tyrnaround – Francis
  6. Jack and the Rippers – Hawaii 5 ‘O’
  7. Dios Malos – You Got Me All Wrong
  8. Thee Oh Sees – Corrupted Coffin
  9. Messer Chups – Diabolik Boogie
  10. The Electric Prunes – Hideaway
  11. Caleb – Baby Your Phrasing Is Bad
  12. Black Cab – Rescue
  13. The Church – Tear It All Away
  14. The Clouds – Witchita Lineman
  15. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
  16. The Jelly Bean Bandits – Superhog
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-06-03

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-06-03

Current track

Title

Artist