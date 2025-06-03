Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-06-03

- Pink Floyd – Interstellar Overdrive (alt mono-mix)
- Shocking Blue – Acka Raga
- The Lovetones – Was I There In Your Future?
- The Horrors – I Can See Through You
- Tyrnaround – Francis
- Jack and the Rippers – Hawaii 5 ‘O’
- Dios Malos – You Got Me All Wrong
- Thee Oh Sees – Corrupted Coffin
- Messer Chups – Diabolik Boogie
- The Electric Prunes – Hideaway
- Caleb – Baby Your Phrasing Is Bad
- Black Cab – Rescue
- The Church – Tear It All Away
- The Clouds – Witchita Lineman
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
- The Jelly Bean Bandits – Superhog
