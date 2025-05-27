Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2025

  1. The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
  2. The Human Expression – Optical Sound
  3. The Hollies – Elevated Observations
  4. Forever Pavot – Le Penitent Le Passe
  5. Kikagaku Moyo – Zo No Senaka
  6. The Stranglers – Nuclear Device
  7. New Electric Ride – Bring What You Expect to Get / I Feel So Excited
  8. The Kaisers – Paradiso Twist
  9. Secret Colours – In The Absence
  10. Jim Noir – Tired Hairy Man With Parts
  11. Graded Grains – Lucifer Sam
  12. Pinkunoizu – The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
  13. Andrew Douglas Rothbard – Golden Calf
  14. Rolling Stones – The Lantern
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-05-27

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-05-27

Current track

Title

Artist