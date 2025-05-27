Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-05-27

- The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
- The Human Expression – Optical Sound
- The Hollies – Elevated Observations
- Forever Pavot – Le Penitent Le Passe
- Kikagaku Moyo – Zo No Senaka
- The Stranglers – Nuclear Device
- New Electric Ride – Bring What You Expect to Get / I Feel So Excited
- The Kaisers – Paradiso Twist
- Secret Colours – In The Absence
- Jim Noir – Tired Hairy Man With Parts
- Graded Grains – Lucifer Sam
- Pinkunoizu – The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
- Andrew Douglas Rothbard – Golden Calf
- Rolling Stones – The Lantern
