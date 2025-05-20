Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-05-20

Written by on May 20, 2025

  1. The Beatles – And Your Bird Can Sing
  2. Fuad and the Feztones – Allah Mode
  3. Andy Ellison – Fool From Upper Eden
  4. Roxy Music – Love Is the Drug
  5. David Bowie – All The Mad Men
  6. Earth Kitt – Hurdy Gurdy Man
  7. The Master’s Apprentices – War or Hands of Time
  8. France Gall – Poupée de cire, poupée de son
  9. The Graded Grains – Animal Magic
  10. Dolly Rocker Movement – Here Comes Love
  11. The Fleur De Lys – Circles
  12. Zoot – Eleanor Rigby
  13. Black Box Recorder – Rock’n’Roll Suicide
  14. Joy Zipper – Hitsville UK
  15. The Story UK – Standing in the Rain
  16. Contact – Lovers From The Sky
  17. Ame Son – Je Veux Justre Dire
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-05-20

Previous post

The RaT: 2025-05-20

Current track

Title

Artist