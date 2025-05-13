Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-05-13

- Lene Lovich – Bird song
- Magazine – The Light Pours Out of Me
- Ultravox! – The Wild, the Beautiful and the Damned
- Davie Allan and the Arrows – Blues Theme
- The Fiends – Burn Out
- The Revillos – Voodoo
- Aphroditie’s Child – You Always Stand In My Way
- The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
- The Move – Blackberry Way
- Them – My Nice Coloured Love
- Rhys Marsh – Mellowing Grey (Family)
- St Giles System – Swedish Tears
- Ming City Rockers – 3 of 4
- Clouds – Foxes Wedding
- The Brood – Vendetta
- The Groop – Mandrake Wine
- Manfred Mann – Semi-detched Suburban Mr James
- Blues Section – Shivers of Pleasure
Reader's opinions