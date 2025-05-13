Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-05-13

Written by on May 13, 2025

  1. Lene Lovich – Bird song
  2. Magazine – The Light Pours Out of Me
  3. Ultravox! – The Wild, the Beautiful and the Damned
  4. Davie Allan and the Arrows – Blues Theme
  5. The Fiends – Burn Out
  6. The Revillos – Voodoo
  7. Aphroditie’s Child – You Always Stand In My Way
  8. The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
  9. The Move – Blackberry Way
  10. Them – My Nice Coloured Love
  11. Rhys Marsh – Mellowing Grey (Family)
  12. St Giles System – Swedish Tears
  13. Ming City Rockers – 3 of 4
  14. Clouds – Foxes Wedding
  15. The Brood – Vendetta
  16. The Groop – Mandrake Wine
  17. Manfred Mann – Semi-detched Suburban Mr James
  18. Blues Section – Shivers of Pleasure
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-05-13

Current track

Title

Artist