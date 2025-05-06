Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2025

  1. The Beatles – Flying
  2. Philosophers Stone – The Portals of Hell
  3. Moonkyte – Where Will The Grass Grow?
  4. Wings – Venus and Mars/Rockshow
  5. Naz Nomad and the Nightmares – Just Call Me Sky
  6. Paul Revere and the Raiders – Shake it up
  7. Thee Mighty Caesers – Little By Little
  8. The Revillos – Cool Jerk (alt version)
  9. The Zombies – Butchers Tale (The Western Front 1914)
  10. Tomorrow – My White Bicycle (acetate version)
  11. Jigsaw – Tumblin’
  12. Ug and the Cavemen – Go Gorilla
  13. Elastica – Stutter
  14. Magazine – Model Worker
  15. The Dandelion – Here Comes Love
  16. Easybeats – Come In, You’ll Get Pneumonia
  17. Wimple Winch – Marmalade Hair
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-05-06

Previous post

The RaT: 2025-05-06

Current track

Title

Artist