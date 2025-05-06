Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-05-06

- The Beatles – Flying
- Philosophers Stone – The Portals of Hell
- Moonkyte – Where Will The Grass Grow?
- Wings – Venus and Mars/Rockshow
- Naz Nomad and the Nightmares – Just Call Me Sky
- Paul Revere and the Raiders – Shake it up
- Thee Mighty Caesers – Little By Little
- The Revillos – Cool Jerk (alt version)
- The Zombies – Butchers Tale (The Western Front 1914)
- Tomorrow – My White Bicycle (acetate version)
- Jigsaw – Tumblin’
- Ug and the Cavemen – Go Gorilla
- Elastica – Stutter
- Magazine – Model Worker
- The Dandelion – Here Comes Love
- Easybeats – Come In, You’ll Get Pneumonia
- Wimple Winch – Marmalade Hair
