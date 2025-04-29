Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-04-29

Written by on April 29, 2025

  1. The Punkles – Lady Madonna
  2. Electric Prunes – Hideaway
  3. Graphite – Astronomy Domine
  4. Supergrass – Melanie Davis
  5. Primal Scream – Hammond Connection
  6. Quant – Play With Mary
  7. The Dentists – Writhing on the Shagpile
  8. Pink Floyd – Julia Dream
  9. The Pretty Things – Talkin’ about the Good Times
  10. The Nice – The Diamond Hard Blue Apples of the Moon
  11. George Harrison – Wonderwall To Be Here
  12. Art / Spooky Tooth – Supernatural Fairy Tales
  13. Unknown – Strange Day
  14. The Prisoners – Revenge of the Cybermen
  15. The Pheonix – Walking In A Dream
  16. Big Star – The India Song
  17. The Bee Gees – Every Christian Lion Hearted Man Will Show You
  18. The Lemon Drops – I Live in the Springtime (‘drum’ version)
  19. PaperSun – Deader Snakes
  20. Pere Ubu – Non-Alignmnet Pact
