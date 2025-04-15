Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-04-15



  1. THe Beatles – Being for the Benefit of Mr Kite
  2. The Zombies – Brief Candles
  3. Pink Floyd – Lucifer Sam
  4. The Fast Camels – Der Nazi Tea
  5. The Mystic Tide – Stay Away
  6. The Nazz – Open My Eyes
  7. The Moving Sidewalks – 99th Floor
  8. Music Emporium – – Nam Myo Ho Renge Kyo
  9. Boeing Duveen & The Beautiful Soup – Which dreamed It
  10. The Doting King – The Dream
  11. The Wailers – Dirty Robber
  12. Mike Stuart Span – Children of Tomorrow
  13. The Everybody – Surf Spy
  14. The Pixies – Is She Weird
  15. The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much to Dream Last Night
  16. The Chills – Learn To Try Again
  17. Blondie – Atomic
  18. David Bowie – V-2 Schneider
