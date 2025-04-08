Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-04-08

- The Beatles – Hello Goodbye
- The Green Circles – Amourette
- The Dukes of Stratosphear – 25 O’Clock
- Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
- Neighb’rhood Childr’n – Feeling Zero
- Listening – Stoned Is
- The Kinks – Phenomenal Cat
- Jacco Gardner – Puppets Dangling
- The Aardvarks – Girl on a Bike
- The M’s – Good Morning Good Morning
- Robyn Hitchcock and the Egyptians – The Man with the Lightbulb Head
- Pink Floyd – See Emily Play
- Open Mind – Magic Potion
- Elephant’s Memory – Super Heep
- David Bowie – Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
- Traffic – House for Everyone
- Clue to Kalo – What Went Down Around
Reader's opinions