Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-04-08

  1. The Beatles – Hello Goodbye
  2. The Green Circles – Amourette
  3. The Dukes of Stratosphear – 25 O’Clock
  4. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  5. Neighb’rhood Childr’n – Feeling Zero
  6. Listening – Stoned Is
  7. The Kinks – Phenomenal Cat
  8. Jacco Gardner – Puppets Dangling
  9. The Aardvarks – Girl on a Bike
  10. The M’s – Good Morning Good Morning
  11. Robyn Hitchcock and the Egyptians – The Man with the Lightbulb Head
  12. Pink Floyd – See Emily Play
  13. Open Mind – Magic Potion
  14. Elephant’s Memory – Super Heep
  15. David Bowie – Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
  16. Traffic – House for Everyone
  17. Clue to Kalo – What Went Down Around
