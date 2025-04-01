Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-04-01

- Messer Chups – SuperSonik Vibrator
- The Beatles – Hello Goodbye
- The Misty Wizards – It’s Love
- The Shadows Of Knight – The Behemoth
- Roxy Music – Out Of the Blue
- Jason Falkner – Holiday
- David Bowie – The Width of a Circle
- Megan Washington and Deep Sea Arcade – Bonnie and Clyde
- Calliope – California Dreaming
- The Creation – Can I Join Your Band?
- Fleur De Lys – Gong With the Luminous Nose
- Margo Guryan – California Shake
- Velociraptor – I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night)
- The Masters Apprentices – Buried and Dead
- Acid Drops / Liz Dealey – Rattle My Zulu
