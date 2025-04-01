Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-04-01

Written by on April 1, 2025

  1. Messer Chups – SuperSonik Vibrator
  2. The Beatles – Hello Goodbye
  3. The Misty Wizards – It’s Love
  4. The Shadows Of Knight – The Behemoth
  5. Roxy Music – Out Of the Blue
  6. Jason Falkner – Holiday
  7. David Bowie – The Width of a Circle
  8. Megan Washington and Deep Sea Arcade – Bonnie and Clyde
  9. Calliope – California Dreaming
  10. The Creation – Can I Join Your Band?
  11. Fleur De Lys – Gong With the Luminous Nose
  12. Margo Guryan – California Shake
  13. Velociraptor – I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night)
  14. The Masters Apprentices – Buried and Dead
  15. Acid Drops / Liz Dealey – Rattle My Zulu
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-04-01

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-01

Current track

Title

Artist