Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-03-25

- The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
- Paper Sun – Deader Snakes
- The Mynd Gardeners – Recharge Your Mynd
- Terry Manning – Guess Things Happen That Way
- The Stanleys – Kids Gonna Rock
- The Zipps – Marie-Juana
- Ultimate Spinach – Baroque #1
- Kelley Stoltz – Underwater’s Where The Action Is!
- Robyn Hitchcock – Itchycoo Park
- Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera – Dreamy
- Ty Segall – Fantastic Tomb
- Music Machine – The People In Me
- The Chocolate Watch Band – Are You Gonna Be There (at The Love -In)
- The Growing Concern – Tomorrow Has Been Cancelled
- The Goody Box – Blow Up
- Kaleidoscope – Pulsating Dream
- The Balloon Farm – A Question of Temperature
Reader's opinions