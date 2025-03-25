Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-03-25

  1. The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
  2. Paper Sun – Deader Snakes
  3. The Mynd Gardeners – Recharge Your Mynd
  4. Terry Manning – Guess Things Happen That Way
  5. The Stanleys – Kids Gonna Rock
  6. The Zipps – Marie-Juana
  7. Ultimate Spinach – Baroque #1
  8. Kelley Stoltz – Underwater’s Where The Action Is!
  9. Robyn Hitchcock – Itchycoo Park
  10. Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera – Dreamy
  11. Ty Segall – Fantastic Tomb
  12. Music Machine – The People In Me
  13. The Chocolate Watch Band – Are You Gonna Be There (at The Love -In)
  14. The Growing Concern – Tomorrow Has Been Cancelled
  15. The Goody Box – Blow Up
  16. Kaleidoscope – Pulsating Dream
  17. The Balloon Farm – A Question of Temperature
