Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-03-11

- The Beatles – I Am The Walrus
- Magazine – A Song From Under The Floorboards
- Adele – Pas De Chique
- David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
- Aquarian Age – 10,000 Words in a Cardboard Box
- The Salt – Lucifer
- Black Box Recorder – Rock’n’Roll Suicide
- The 23rd Turnoff – Michel Angelo
- Anna Karina – Roller Girl
- Kaleidoscope – (Further Reflections) In the Room of Percussion
- Ultimate Spinach – Pamela
- The Damned – Help!
- Aphrodite’s Child – The Grass Is No Green
- Jacqueline Taieb – Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Big Boy Pete – Cold Turkey
- Lothar and the Hand People – Machines
Reader's opinions