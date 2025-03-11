Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-03-11

  1. The Beatles – I Am The Walrus
  2. Magazine – A Song From Under The Floorboards
  3. Adele – Pas De Chique
  4. David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
  5. Aquarian Age – 10,000 Words in a Cardboard Box
  6. The Salt – Lucifer
  7. Black Box Recorder – Rock’n’Roll Suicide
  8. The 23rd Turnoff – Michel Angelo
  9. Anna Karina – Roller Girl
  10. Kaleidoscope – (Further Reflections) In the Room of Percussion
  11. Ultimate Spinach – Pamela
  12. The Damned – Help!
  13. Aphrodite’s Child – The Grass Is No Green
  14. Jacqueline Taieb – Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts
  15. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  16. Big Boy Pete – Cold Turkey
  17. Lothar and the Hand People – Machines
