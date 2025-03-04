Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-03-04

Written by on March 4, 2025

  1. David Bowie – The Prettiest Star
  2. Big Jim Sullivan – Sunshine Superman
  3. Tomorrow – My White Bicycle
  4. The Rolling Stones – Play With Fire
  5. The Jam – That’s Entertainment
  6. Billy Nicholls – London Social Degree
  7. Elmer Gantry and The Velvet Opera – Mother Writes
  8. Beach Boys – Feel Flows
  9. The Monkees – Porpoise Song
  10. Ultimate Spinach – Your Head Is Reeling
  11. Fabienne DelSol – I’m Gonna Catch Me a Rat
  12. Country Joe and the Fish – Bass Strings
  13. White Noise – Love Without Sound
  14. Jason Falkner – Here Comes the Sun
  15. The Monks – I Hate You
  16. Le système Crapoutchik – Aussi loin que je me souvienne
  17. Radiohead – Prove Yourself
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-03-04

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-03-04

Current track

Title

Artist