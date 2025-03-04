Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-03-04

- David Bowie – The Prettiest Star
- Big Jim Sullivan – Sunshine Superman
- Tomorrow – My White Bicycle
- The Rolling Stones – Play With Fire
- The Jam – That’s Entertainment
- Billy Nicholls – London Social Degree
- Elmer Gantry and The Velvet Opera – Mother Writes
- Beach Boys – Feel Flows
- The Monkees – Porpoise Song
- Ultimate Spinach – Your Head Is Reeling
- Fabienne DelSol – I’m Gonna Catch Me a Rat
- Country Joe and the Fish – Bass Strings
- White Noise – Love Without Sound
- Jason Falkner – Here Comes the Sun
- The Monks – I Hate You
- Le système Crapoutchik – Aussi loin que je me souvienne
- Radiohead – Prove Yourself
