Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-02-25

  1. The Beatles – It’s All Too Much
  2. Sun Dial – I Don’t Mind
  3. The Stems – Can’t Resist
  4. Surfside 6 – Cool In The Tube
  5. The Honeys – Shoot the Curl
  6. The Tremolo Beergut – While Squaresville Is Watching From Afar…
  7. Caleb – Woman of Distinction
  8. Linda Van Dyck with Boo and the Boos – Stengun
  9. The Beach Boys – Hang Onto Your Ego
  10. Gary Walker – You Don’t Love Me
  11. David Bowie – Fame
  12. Roxy Music – The Thrill Of It All
  13. Chorus Reverendus – Dans son Euphorie
  14. Brigitte Fontaine – Je Suis Inadaptee
  15. OSEES – Zipper
  16. Apple – Buffalo Billy Can
  17. Elois – Hush Your Mouth
