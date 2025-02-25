Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-02-25

- The Beatles – It’s All Too Much
- Sun Dial – I Don’t Mind
- The Stems – Can’t Resist
- Surfside 6 – Cool In The Tube
- The Honeys – Shoot the Curl
- The Tremolo Beergut – While Squaresville Is Watching From Afar…
- Caleb – Woman of Distinction
- Linda Van Dyck with Boo and the Boos – Stengun
- The Beach Boys – Hang Onto Your Ego
- Gary Walker – You Don’t Love Me
- David Bowie – Fame
- Roxy Music – The Thrill Of It All
- Chorus Reverendus – Dans son Euphorie
- Brigitte Fontaine – Je Suis Inadaptee
- OSEES – Zipper
- Apple – Buffalo Billy Can
- Elois – Hush Your Mouth
Reader's opinions