Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-02-18

February 18, 2025

  1. Heaven 17 – (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang)
  2. Flyying Colours – Not Today
  3. Jean Et Janet – Je t’aime Normal
  4. The Anteeks – I Don’t Want You
  5. The Perishers – How Does It Feel
  6. The Exceptions – The Eagle Flies On Friday
  7. Paul Messis & Jessica Winter – as nightmares turn to dreams
  8. Ty Segal – The Clock
  9. The Oh Sees – The Lens
  10. The Apples In Stereo – Strawberry Fire
  11. Alain Boissanger – Crazy Girl, Crazy World
  12. The Sunshine Fix – Future History And The Irrelevance Of Time
  13. The Bonniwell Music Machine – The eagle never hunts the fly
  14. The Frowning Clouds – Inner Circle
  15. The White Kites – Turtle’s Back
  16. Sic Alps – Moviehead
  17. The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Smell Of Incense
