Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-01-28

- Baterz – Darling
- BeatPack – Hey Senorita
- The Moving Finger – Shake and Finger Pop
- Go!Zilla – Grabbing a Crocodile
- Slingshot Dragster – Dilmohammed
- The Senior Service – Good Morning Mr Phelps
- The Lemon Pipers – Green Tambourine
- The Church – It’s All Too Much
- Mott the Hoople – All The Young Dudes
- Procul Harum – Repent Walpurgis
- Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs – Care of Cell #44
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – This Town Ain’t Big Enough for the Both of Us
- David Bowie – See Emily Play
- Winston’s Fumbs – Snow White
- Peter Tilbrook – All Mine to Play With
- Donovan – Fat Angel
Reader's opinions