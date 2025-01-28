Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-01-28

Written by on January 28, 2025

  1. Baterz – Darling
  2. BeatPack – Hey Senorita
  3. The Moving Finger – Shake and Finger Pop
  4. Go!Zilla – Grabbing a Crocodile
  5. Slingshot Dragster – Dilmohammed
  6. The Senior Service – Good Morning Mr Phelps
  7. The Lemon Pipers – Green Tambourine
  8. The Church – It’s All Too Much
  9. Mott the Hoople – All The Young Dudes
  10. Procul Harum – Repent Walpurgis
  11. Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs – Care of Cell #44
  12. Siouxsie and the Banshees – This Town Ain’t Big Enough for the Both of Us
  13. David Bowie – See Emily Play
  14. Winston’s Fumbs – Snow White
  15. Peter Tilbrook – All Mine to Play With
  16. Donovan – Fat Angel
