Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-01-21

  1. Octopus Syng – Listen To the Moths
  2. Winston’s Fumbs – Real Crazy Apartment
  3. The Velvet Illusions – Acid Head
  4. The Undertones – Teenage Kicks
  5. Sunnyboys – Happy Man
  6. Patti Smith – White Rabbit
  7. United Travel Service – Wind and Stone
  8. The Dandelion – I Turned On As You Turned Around
  9. Siouxsie and the Banshees – You’re Lost Little Girl
  10. Russell Morris – The Real Thing
  11. The Soft Hearted Scientists – Sea Anemone Song
  12. Kangaroo – Happy Man
  13. Johnny Young – Caralyn
  14. Naz Nomad and the Nightmares – I Can Only Give You Everything
  15. Jefferson Handkerchief – I’m Allergic To Flowers
