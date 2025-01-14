Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-01-14

- The Beatles – Everybody’s Got Something to Hide (Except For Me And My Monkey)
- Vibravoid – Colour Your Mind
- Joy Zipper – Drugs/Dosed and Became Invisible
- The United Travel Service – Wind & Stone
- Matthew Sweet and Susannah Hoffs – All The Young Dudes
- Nazz – Open My Eyes
- The She Creatures – Sexy Robot
- The Music Machine – Trouble
- Paul Revere and the Raiders – I’m Not Your Stepping Stone
- The Monkees – PO Box 9847
- Barbara Ruskin – Pawnbroker (demo version)
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – It Girl
- The Misty Wizards – It’s Love
- The Len Price 3 – Australia
- The Koala – Don’t You Know What I Mean
- The Space Lady – Major Tom
