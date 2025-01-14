Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-01-14

Written by on January 14, 2025

  1. The Beatles – Everybody’s Got Something to Hide (Except For Me And My Monkey)
  2. Vibravoid – Colour Your Mind
  3. Joy Zipper – Drugs/Dosed and Became Invisible
  4. The United Travel Service – Wind & Stone
  5. Matthew Sweet and Susannah Hoffs – All The Young Dudes
  6. Nazz – Open My Eyes
  7. The She Creatures – Sexy Robot
  8. The Music Machine – Trouble
  9. Paul Revere and the Raiders – I’m Not Your Stepping Stone
  10. The Monkees – PO Box 9847
  11. Barbara Ruskin – Pawnbroker (demo version)
  12. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – It Girl
  13. The Misty Wizards – It’s Love
  14. The Len Price 3 – Australia
  15. The Koala – Don’t You Know What I Mean
  16. The Space Lady – Major Tom
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-01-14

Current track

Title

Artist