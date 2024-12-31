Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-12-31

- Dandy Warhols – Everyday Should Be A Holiday
- David Bowie – The Jean Genie
- The Barbarians – Are You a Boy, or Are You A Girl?
- Fleur De Lys – Gong With the Luminous Nose
- Ramases and Selket – Minds Eye
- Somnium – Alien
- The Eels – Novocaine for the Soul
- Wire – Three Girl Rhumba
- Elastica – Connection
- Django Django – Default
- Sharon Tandy with The Fleur Der Lys – Hold On
- Travis Wellington Hedge – Hey Bulldog
- Walker Brothers – After the Lights Go Out
- Cream – Outside Woman Blues
- The Human League – Being Boiled
- Devo – Gates Of Steel
- The Soft Hearted Scientists – Gadzooks
- Rob Gould – Tomorrow Never Knows
