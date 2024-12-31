Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-12-31

Written by on December 31, 2024

  1. Dandy Warhols – Everyday Should Be A Holiday
  2. David Bowie – The Jean Genie
  3. The Barbarians – Are You a Boy, or Are You A Girl?
  4. Fleur De Lys – Gong With the Luminous Nose
  5. Ramases and Selket – Minds Eye
  6. Somnium – Alien
  7. The Eels – Novocaine for the Soul
  8. Wire – Three Girl Rhumba
  9. Elastica – Connection
  10. Django Django – Default
  11. Sharon Tandy with The Fleur Der Lys – Hold On
  12. Travis Wellington Hedge – Hey Bulldog
  13. Walker Brothers – After the Lights Go Out
  14. Cream – Outside Woman Blues
  15. The Human League – Being Boiled
  16. Devo – Gates Of Steel
  17. The Soft Hearted Scientists – Gadzooks
  18. Rob Gould – Tomorrow Never Knows
