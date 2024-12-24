Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-12-24

Written by on December 24, 2024

  1. Traffic – Paper Sun
  2. Somnium – Dialect (Is So Interesting)
  3. Jacco Garnder – Puppets Dngkling
  4. The Beatles – Doctor Robert
  5. Dansez avec Moa – Les Francais sont des veaux
  6. Bernart Chabert – Helga Selzer
  7. Small Faces – All or Nothing (live)
  8. Pandamonium – No Presents for Me
  9. Silk – Skitzo Blues
  10. Listening – Stoned Is
  11. The Ennd – Gonna Send You Back To Your Mother
  12. Fatty Nautty – Tumba Part 2
  13. The Mourning MIssed – I’m Not Your Brother
  14. Brian Eno – Back In Judy’s Jungle
  15. The Spencer Davis Group – Time Seller
  16. Rainbow Ffolly – Sun Sing
