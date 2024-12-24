Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-12-24

- Traffic – Paper Sun
- Somnium – Dialect (Is So Interesting)
- Jacco Garnder – Puppets Dngkling
- The Beatles – Doctor Robert
- Dansez avec Moa – Les Francais sont des veaux
- Bernart Chabert – Helga Selzer
- Small Faces – All or Nothing (live)
- Pandamonium – No Presents for Me
- Silk – Skitzo Blues
- Listening – Stoned Is
- The Ennd – Gonna Send You Back To Your Mother
- Fatty Nautty – Tumba Part 2
- The Mourning MIssed – I’m Not Your Brother
- Brian Eno – Back In Judy’s Jungle
- The Spencer Davis Group – Time Seller
- Rainbow Ffolly – Sun Sing
Reader's opinions