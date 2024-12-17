Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-12-17
Written by Playlist Robot on December 17, 2024
- Wings – Venus and Mars/Rock Show
- The Music Machine – Hey Joe
- Brian Eno – King’s Lead Hat
- Soft-Hearted Scientists – Rode My Bike
- Magazine – Model Worker
- The Beatles – Love You to
- Julian Cope – Safesurfer
- Broadcast – Come On, Let’s Go
- Roxy Music – Ladytron
- The Everywheres – Laughlines
- Paul Revere and the Raiders – Hungry
- Wire – Outdoor Miner
- The Who – Cobwebs and Strange
- The Good,The Bad &The Queen – Herculean
- Jason Crest – Hold On