Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-12-17

  1. Wings – Venus and Mars/Rock Show
  2. The Music Machine – Hey Joe
  3. Brian Eno – King’s Lead Hat
  4. Soft-Hearted Scientists – Rode My Bike
  5. Magazine – Model Worker
  6. The Beatles – Love You to
  7. Julian Cope – Safesurfer
  8. Broadcast – Come On, Let’s Go
  9. Roxy Music – Ladytron
  10. The Everywheres – Laughlines
  11. Paul Revere and the Raiders – Hungry
  12. Wire – Outdoor Miner
  13. The Who – Cobwebs and Strange
  14. The Good,The Bad &The Queen – Herculean
  15. Jason Crest – Hold On
