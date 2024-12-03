Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-12-03

December 3, 2024

  1. The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – Give Him a Flower
  2. Clear Light – Sand
  3. The Music Machine – Masculine Intuition
  4. Soft Hearted Scientists – Sea Anemone Song
  5. Apple – Otherside
  6. Peter Long – Fall Into Me
  7. ? and the Mysterians – Can’t Get Enough of You, Baby
  8. Tintern Abbey – Tanya
  9. Fleur De Lys – Prodigal Son
  10. The Lomax Alliance – See The People
  11. The End – Shades of Orange
  12. The Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
  13. Madness – Night Boat To Cairo
  14. Kim Fowley – California Summertime
  15. The Twilights – Time and Motion Study Man
  16. The Attack – Too Old
  17. Donovan – Hurdy Gurdy Man
