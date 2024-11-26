Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-11-26

Written by on November 26, 2024

  1. Santana – No One To Depend On
  2. Jefferson Airplane – Two Heads
  3. Beurre – post-war seance
  4. Paul Kidney Experience – Dry Eye
  5. The Who – Acid Queen
  6. Pineapples From The Dawn of Time – Too Much Acid (Kroll)
  7. Goat – Goathead
  8. The Dukes of Stratosphere – My Love Explodes
  9. The Creation – Hey Joe
  10. The Bevis Frond – Hey Joe
  11. The Cure – Foxy Lady
  12. Madam Super trash – random heart attacks
  13. 13th floor elevators – roller coaster
  14. songs of tom smith – mushrooms from outer space
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-11-26

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-11-26

Current track

Title

Artist