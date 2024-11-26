Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-11-26
- Santana – No One To Depend On
- Jefferson Airplane – Two Heads
- Beurre – post-war seance
- Paul Kidney Experience – Dry Eye
- The Who – Acid Queen
- Pineapples From The Dawn of Time – Too Much Acid (Kroll)
- Goat – Goathead
- The Dukes of Stratosphere – My Love Explodes
- The Creation – Hey Joe
- The Bevis Frond – Hey Joe
- The Cure – Foxy Lady
- Madam Super trash – random heart attacks
- 13th floor elevators – roller coaster
- songs of tom smith – mushrooms from outer space