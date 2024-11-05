Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-11-05

- Beatles – Hey Bulldog
- The Creation – Nightmares
- The Liminanas – Cold Was the Ground
- Fresh Air – Running Wild
- Clinic – Ferryboat of the Mind
- Lumerians – Koman Tong
- The Gun Club – Mother of Earth
- The Sorrows – Pink, Purple, Yellow and Red
- Fancy – Between the Devil and Me
- Neighb’rhood Childr’n – She’s Got No Identification
- Sparks – Hasta Manana Monsieur
- Todd Rundgren – Zen Archer
- Kaleidoscope – Pulsating Dream
- The Kinks – Phenomenal Cat
- Dave Davies – Creeping Jean
- La Luz – Floating Features
- The Senior Service – Four Coffins
- Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
Reader's opinions