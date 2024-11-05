Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-11-05

November 5, 2024

  1. Beatles – Hey Bulldog
  2. The Creation – Nightmares
  3. The Liminanas – Cold Was the Ground
  4. Fresh Air – Running Wild
  5. Clinic – Ferryboat of the Mind
  6. Lumerians – Koman Tong
  7. The Gun Club – Mother of Earth
  8. The Sorrows – Pink, Purple, Yellow and Red
  9. Fancy – Between the Devil and Me
  10. Neighb’rhood Childr’n – She’s Got No Identification
  11. Sparks – Hasta Manana Monsieur
  12. Todd Rundgren – Zen Archer
  13. Kaleidoscope – Pulsating Dream
  14. The Kinks – Phenomenal Cat
  15. Dave Davies – Creeping Jean
  16. La Luz – Floating Features
  17. The Senior Service – Four Coffins
  18. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
