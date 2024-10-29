Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-10-29

October 29, 2024

  1. The Beatles – It’s All Too Much
  2. The Versatiles – Cyclothymia
  3. The Pretty Things – Bracelets of Fingers
  4. Pink Floyd – Matilda Mother
  5. Buffalo Springfield – Mr Soul
  6. Syd Barrett – Terrapin
  7. Brian Eno – Dead Finks Don’t Talk
  8. Robert Wyatt – I’m A Believer
  9. The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Flight of the Psychedelic Bumble Bee
  10. The Bohemian Vendetta – All kinds of highs
  11. The Stranglers – Nuclear Device
  12. The Senior Service – Prisoner on the Lost Planet
  13. The Who – Cobwebs and Strange
  14. The Prisoners – Going Back
  15. The Church – I am A Rock
  16. The Monkees – Pleasant Valley Sunday
