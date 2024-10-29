Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-10-29

- The Beatles – It’s All Too Much
- The Versatiles – Cyclothymia
- The Pretty Things – Bracelets of Fingers
- Pink Floyd – Matilda Mother
- Buffalo Springfield – Mr Soul
- Syd Barrett – Terrapin
- Brian Eno – Dead Finks Don’t Talk
- Robert Wyatt – I’m A Believer
- The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Flight of the Psychedelic Bumble Bee
- The Bohemian Vendetta – All kinds of highs
- The Stranglers – Nuclear Device
- The Senior Service – Prisoner on the Lost Planet
- The Who – Cobwebs and Strange
- The Prisoners – Going Back
- The Church – I am A Rock
- The Monkees – Pleasant Valley Sunday
Reader's opinions