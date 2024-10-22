Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-10-22

  1. Pink Floyd – Matilda Mother
  2. The New Formula – Stay Indoors
  3. We the People – When I Arrive
  4. Bonniwell Music Machine – Bottom of the Soul
  5. WCPAEB – Smell of Incense
  6. John’s Children – Smashed! Blocked!
  7. Hoodoo Gurus – I Want You Back
  8. The Litter – Action Woman
  9. The Golden Dawn – Starvation
  10. WITCH – Introduction
  11. The Ugly Ducklings – Nothin’
  12. The Cleaners From Venus – No Go (For Louis Macneice)
  13. Jeffereson Airplan – PLastic Fantastic Lover
  14. The Onyx – Tamaris Khan
  15. The Critters – Awake In A Dream
