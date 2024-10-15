Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-10-15

- Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
- The Prisoners – Something Better
- The YAnkee Dollar – Johann Sebastian Cheetah
- Roxy Music – Street Life
- The Hollies – Maker
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Buddha
- The Third Rail – Run, Run, Run
- The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
- The Electric Prunes – Bangles
- The Fugs – Crystal Liaison
- Randy And the Holidays – Paul Revere 250
- Chocolate Watchband – Baby Blue
- Thor’s Hammer – My Life
- Blues Magoos – I’ll Go Crazy
- The Rising Sons – Take a Giant Step
- Ingfried Hoffmann – From Russia With Love
- Laika and the Cosmonauts – Psycko (Themes From Psycko (Themes From Psycho And Vertigo)
- The Band – This Wheel’s On Fire
- Iron Butterfly – In a Gadda da Vida
