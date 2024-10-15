Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-10-15

Written by on October 15, 2024

  1. Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
  2. The Prisoners – Something Better
  3. The YAnkee Dollar – Johann Sebastian Cheetah
  4. Roxy Music – Street Life
  5. The Hollies – Maker
  6. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Buddha
  7. The Third Rail – Run, Run, Run
  8. The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
  9. The Electric Prunes – Bangles
  10. The Fugs – Crystal Liaison
  11. Randy And the Holidays – Paul Revere 250
  12. Chocolate Watchband – Baby Blue
  13. Thor’s Hammer – My Life
  14. Blues Magoos – I’ll Go Crazy
  15. The Rising Sons – Take a Giant Step
  16. Ingfried Hoffmann – From Russia With Love
  17. Laika and the Cosmonauts – Psycko (Themes From Psycko (Themes From Psycho And Vertigo)
  18. The Band – This Wheel’s On Fire
  19. Iron Butterfly – In a Gadda da Vida
