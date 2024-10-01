Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-10-01

- Janis Joplin – Me And Bobby McGee
- The Prisoners – Winter June
- The Little Boy Blues – Mr Tripp Wouldn’t Listen
- The Doors – Wintertime Love
- Roxy Music – Re-Make/Re-Model
- Miss X – Cristine
- Genesis – One-Eyed Hound
- The Moving Sidewalks – I Want to Hold Your Hand (alternative take 2)
- Orange Machine – Dr Crippen’s Waiting Room
- Hands of Time – In The Past (we the people)
- The Kinks – A Well Respected Man
- Orange Seaweed – Pictures in the sky
- The Smoke – It’s Just Your Way of Lovin’
- Ingfried Hoffmann – Goldfinger
- KAK – Everything’s Changing
- The Bluestars – Social End Product
- The Zakary Thaks – Bad Girl
- The BEatles – The Word
