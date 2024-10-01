Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-10-01

Written by on October 1, 2024

  1. Janis Joplin – Me And Bobby McGee
  2. The Prisoners – Winter June
  3. The Little Boy Blues – Mr Tripp Wouldn’t Listen
  4. The Doors – Wintertime Love
  5. Roxy Music – Re-Make/Re-Model
  6. Miss X – Cristine
  7. Genesis – One-Eyed Hound
  8. The Moving Sidewalks – I Want to Hold Your Hand (alternative take 2)
  9. Orange Machine – Dr Crippen’s Waiting Room
  10. Hands of Time – In The Past (we the people)
  11. The Kinks – A Well Respected Man
  12. Orange Seaweed – Pictures in the sky
  13. The Smoke – It’s Just Your Way of Lovin’
  14. Ingfried Hoffmann – Goldfinger
  15. KAK – Everything’s Changing
  16. The Bluestars – Social End Product
  17. The Zakary Thaks – Bad Girl
  18. The BEatles – The Word
