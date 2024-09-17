Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-09-17

- Status Quo – Mr Mind Detector
- The Prisoners – If I Had Been Drinking
- Episode Six – I Can See Through You
- The Bystanders – Cave of Clear Light
- Tinsel Arcade – LIfe Does Not Seem What It Seems
- The New Candys – Overall
- Rust – Please Return
- The Mooche – Hot Smoke and Sassafras
- La Femme – Sur La Planche
- The Strangers – My Generation
- The Fugs – Crystal Liaison
- Jacco Gardner – Where Will You Go
- David Bowie – Starman
- The Barbarellatones – Letter to the Dead
- The Ravelles – Psychedelic Movement
