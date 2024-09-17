Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-09-17

Written by on September 17, 2024

  1. Status Quo – Mr Mind Detector
  2. The Prisoners – If I Had Been Drinking
  3. Episode Six – I Can See Through You
  4. The Bystanders – Cave of Clear Light
  5. Tinsel Arcade – LIfe Does Not Seem What It Seems
  6. The New Candys – Overall
  7. Rust – Please Return
  8. The Mooche – Hot Smoke and Sassafras
  9. La Femme – Sur La Planche
  10. The Strangers – My Generation
  11. The Fugs – Crystal Liaison
  12. Jacco Gardner – Where Will You Go
  13. David Bowie – Starman
  14. The Barbarellatones – Letter to the Dead
  15. The Ravelles – Psychedelic Movement
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-09-17

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-09-17

Current track

Title

Artist