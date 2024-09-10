Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-09-10

  1. Human Expression – Optical Sound
  2. The Beatles – Across the Universe
  3. Sandie Shaw – Sympathy For the Devil
  4. Mike Furber – Watch Me Burn
  5. The Easybeats – Heaven and Hell
  6. David Bowie – Hang On To Yourself
  7. The Avengers – Midnight Visitations
  8. The Masters Apprentices – Our friend Owsley Stanley III
  9. The Seeds – Satisfy You
  10. The Luck of Eden Hall – Cracked Alice
  11. The Stranglers – Sverige
  12. Adam and the Ants – Cleopatra
  13. The Moving Sidewalks – I Want to Hold Your Hand (alt Take 2)
  14. Keith Mansfield – Funky Fanfare
  15. Cold Sun – Twisted Flower
  16. Scars – All About You
