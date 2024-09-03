Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-09-03

- THe Band – Don’t Do It
- Strawberry Alarm Clock – Pretty Song From Psych Out
- Q65 – So High I’ve Been, So Down I Must Fall
- The Jessica Fletchers – Bloody Seventies Love
- Children Of The Mushroom – You Can’t Erase A Mirror
- Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mitch and Tish – Shame
- The Beach Boys – Feel Flows
- The Bluestars – Social End Product
- Sidewalk Skipper Band – Strawberry Tuesday
- Del Shannon – Silver Birch
- The Zakary Thaks – Bad Girl
- Thor’s Hammer – My Life
- United States of America – The Garden of Earthly Delights
- The Fairfield Parlour – Bordeaux Rose
- Rising Sons – Take A Giant Step
- Small Faces – Tin Soldier (live)
- The Ravelles – Psychedelic Movement
- Thee Wylde Oscars – White Light, White Heat
- The Who – Boris the spider
Reader's opinions