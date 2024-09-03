Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-09-03

Written by on September 3, 2024

  1. THe Band – Don’t Do It
  2. Strawberry Alarm Clock – Pretty Song From Psych Out
  3. Q65 – So High I’ve Been, So Down I Must Fall
  4. The Jessica Fletchers – Bloody Seventies Love
  5. Children Of The Mushroom – You Can’t Erase A Mirror
  6. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mitch and Tish – Shame
  7. The Beach Boys – Feel Flows
  8. The Bluestars – Social End Product
  9. Sidewalk Skipper Band – Strawberry Tuesday
  10. Del Shannon – Silver Birch
  11. The Zakary Thaks – Bad Girl
  12. Thor’s Hammer – My Life
  13. United States of America – The Garden of Earthly Delights
  14. The Fairfield Parlour – Bordeaux Rose
  15. Rising Sons – Take A Giant Step
  16. Small Faces – Tin Soldier (live)
  17. The Ravelles – Psychedelic Movement
  18. Thee Wylde Oscars – White Light, White Heat
  19. The Who – Boris the spider
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-09-03

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-09-03

Current track

Title

Artist