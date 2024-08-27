Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-08-27

- The Who – I Can See For Miles
- Spirit – Fresh Garbage
- Things to Come – Come Alive
- Love – My Little Red Book
- The Animals – Baby Let Me Take You Home
- Earth and Fire – She Is Wild and Exciting
- Steppenwolf – Everybody’s Next One
- The Savage Resurrection – Thing in ‘E’
- Shocking Blue – Hot Sand
- Hollywood Persuaders – Drums A-Go-Go
- The Electric Prunes – Get Me to the World on Time
- Pink Floyd – Lucifer Sam
- The Stems – Falling From the Sky
- Exploding White Mice – He’s Gonna Step On You Again
- The Barbarians – Are You and Boy or Are You A Girl?
- Tom Waits – Clap Hands
