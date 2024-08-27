Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-08-27

Written by on August 27, 2024

  1. The Who – I Can See For Miles
  2. Spirit – Fresh Garbage
  3. Things to Come – Come Alive
  4. Love – My Little Red Book
  5. The Animals – Baby Let Me Take You Home
  6. Earth and Fire – She Is Wild and Exciting
  7. Steppenwolf – Everybody’s Next One
  8. The Savage Resurrection – Thing in ‘E’
  9. Shocking Blue – Hot Sand
  10. Hollywood Persuaders – Drums A-Go-Go
  11. The Electric Prunes – Get Me to the World on Time
  12. Pink Floyd – Lucifer Sam
  13. The Stems – Falling From the Sky
  14. Exploding White Mice – He’s Gonna Step On You Again
  15. The Barbarians – Are You and Boy or Are You A Girl?
  16. Tom Waits – Clap Hands
