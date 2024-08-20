Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-08-20

  1. The Beatles – I Am The Walrus
  2. The Bee Gees – Deeply, Deeply Me
  3. Jason Crest – Black Mass
  4. Sleepy – Rosie Can’t Fly
  5. The Yardbirds – Happenings Ten Years Times Ago
  6. First Crow To The Moon – The Sun Lights Up The Shadows of Your Mind
  7. Time Change – The Elastic Prism
  8. Black Angels – I’d Kill For Her
  9. Thee Oh Sees – Peanut Butter Oven
  10. The Paisleytones – Devil Stole my Surfboard
  11. The Senior Service – Triggered
  12. The Pretty Things – S.F. Sorrow is Born
  13. The Byrds – Mr. Tambourine Man
  14. Rupert’s People – Dream On My Mind
  15. The Kinks – Creeping Jean
  16. Plastic Penny – Mrs Grundy
  17. The Countdown Five – Candy
