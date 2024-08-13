Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-08-13

August 13, 2024

  1. The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows
  2. Man or Astroman – A Touch of Evil
  3. Love – Seven & Seven Is
  4. Monkee – She
  5. Booker T and the Mgs – Time is Tight
  6. The Pretty Things – She’s a Lover
  7. The Strawberry Alarm Clock – Lose to Live
  8. Buffalo Springfield – Mr Soul
  9. The Good The Bad and The Queen – Herculean
  10. Pere Ubu – Street Waves
  11. The Wondermints – The Party
  12. The Misunderstood – Children of The Sun
  13. Mick Ronson – Only After Dark
  14. The Kinks – Susannah’s Still Alive
  15. The Jigsaw Seen – The Baby Elephant Walk
  16. Kaiser Chiefs – Saturday Night
  17. The Bluestars – Social End Product
  18. The W.C.Fields Memorial Electrical String Band – Hippy Elevator Operator
