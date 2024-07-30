Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-30

July 30, 2024

  1. Tame Impala – Jeremy’s Storm
  2. Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hanging On
  3. Thee Oh Sees – Enemy Destruct
  4. Ronnie Burns – Exit Stage Right
  5. The Third Bardo – I’m Five Years Ahead of My Time
  6. July – My Clown
  7. Cream – Badge
  8. Status Quo – Sunny Cellophane Skies 67
  9. Apple – Buffalo Billycan
  10. Grapefruit – Elevator
  11. Jim Keays – Elevator Driver
  12. Radio Birdman – Burn My Eye
  13. Spiderbait – Buy Me A Pony
  14. The Mystrys – Witch Girl
  15. Gary Walker and the Rain – Come In, You’ll Get Pneumonia
  16. Devastation – Sex and Mayhem
  17. Mandrake Paddle Steamer – Pandemonium Shadow Show
  18. The Died Pretty – Stoneage Cinderella
  19. Johhny Young and Kompany – Caralyn
