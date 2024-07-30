Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-30

- Tame Impala – Jeremy’s Storm
- Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hanging On
- Thee Oh Sees – Enemy Destruct
- Ronnie Burns – Exit Stage Right
- The Third Bardo – I’m Five Years Ahead of My Time
- July – My Clown
- Cream – Badge
- Status Quo – Sunny Cellophane Skies 67
- Apple – Buffalo Billycan
- Grapefruit – Elevator
- Jim Keays – Elevator Driver
- Radio Birdman – Burn My Eye
- Spiderbait – Buy Me A Pony
- The Mystrys – Witch Girl
- Gary Walker and the Rain – Come In, You’ll Get Pneumonia
- Devastation – Sex and Mayhem
- Mandrake Paddle Steamer – Pandemonium Shadow Show
- The Died Pretty – Stoneage Cinderella
- Johhny Young and Kompany – Caralyn
