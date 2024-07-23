Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-23

- Ty Segall – Drug Mugger
- Easybeats – Made My Bed, Gonna Lie In It
- Suzi Chunk – Probably Normal
- The Pretty Things – Walking Through My Dreams
- The Moles – We Are the Moles Pt 1
- Eartha Kitt – Hurdy Gurdy Man
- Rainbow Ffolly – Sun Sing
- The Yardbirds – Happening Ten Years Time Ago
- Schnauser – Henry and His Magic Horse
- Apple – The Other Side
- The Idle Race – Imposters Of Life’s Magazine
- The Galileo 7 – Staring At The Sound
- The 5th Dimension – Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)
- Sun Lightning Incorporated – Qasar
- The Factory – Path Through the Forest
- Jon Pertwee – Who Is the Doctor?
- Cream – I Feel Free
- The Left Banke – Evening Gown
