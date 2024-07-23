Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-23

July 23, 2024

  1. Ty Segall – Drug Mugger
  2. Easybeats – Made My Bed, Gonna Lie In It
  3. Suzi Chunk – Probably Normal
  4. The Pretty Things – Walking Through My Dreams
  5. The Moles – We Are the Moles Pt 1
  6. Eartha Kitt – Hurdy Gurdy Man
  7. Rainbow Ffolly – Sun Sing
  8. The Yardbirds – Happening Ten Years Time Ago
  9. Schnauser – Henry and His Magic Horse
  10. Apple – The Other Side
  11. The Idle Race – Imposters Of Life’s Magazine
  12. The Galileo 7 – Staring At The Sound
  13. The 5th Dimension – Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)
  14. Sun Lightning Incorporated – Qasar
  15. The Factory – Path Through the Forest
  16. Jon Pertwee – Who Is the Doctor?
  17. Cream – I Feel Free
  18. The Left Banke – Evening Gown
