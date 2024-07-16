Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-16

Written by on July 16, 2024

  1. The People – Well … All Right
  2. Keith Relf – Shapes In My Mind
  3. The Pretty Things – My Time (demo version)
  4. The Regents – Words
  5. We The People – You Burn Me Up and Down
  6. Lime Spiders – Slave Girl
  7. The Spikes – Spy In My House
  8. Pel Mel – No Word From China
  9. The B52’s – Dirty Back Road
  10. The Hergs – Style of Love
  11. Dieselwitch – Swamp Box
  12. The She Creatures – Radar
  13. The Senior Service – Prisoner on the Lost Planet
  14. The Tomcats – Paint it Black
  15. The Koala – Don’t You Know What I Mean?
  16. The Monkees – Valleri
  17. Mick Harvey – Sad Dark Eyes
  18. The Wild Cherries – Krome Plated Yabby
  19. Love – You Set the Scene
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-07-16

Current track

Title

Artist