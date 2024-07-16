Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-16

- The People – Well … All Right
- Keith Relf – Shapes In My Mind
- The Pretty Things – My Time (demo version)
- The Regents – Words
- We The People – You Burn Me Up and Down
- Lime Spiders – Slave Girl
- The Spikes – Spy In My House
- Pel Mel – No Word From China
- The B52’s – Dirty Back Road
- The Hergs – Style of Love
- Dieselwitch – Swamp Box
- The She Creatures – Radar
- The Senior Service – Prisoner on the Lost Planet
- The Tomcats – Paint it Black
- The Koala – Don’t You Know What I Mean?
- The Monkees – Valleri
- Mick Harvey – Sad Dark Eyes
- The Wild Cherries – Krome Plated Yabby
- Love – You Set the Scene
Reader's opinions