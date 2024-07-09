Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-09

Written by on July 9, 2024

  1. The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  2. The Beach Boys – Little Bird
  3. The Byrds – Draft Morning (alt ending)
  4. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – 1906
  5. Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve and Danno
  6. Le Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani (original version)
  7. The Kinks – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
  8. The House of Nimrod – Slightly Delic
  9. The Sunnyboys – Alone With You
  10. The Zombies – Maybe after He’s Gone
  11. Jacqueline Taieb – 7 AM
  12. Alan Dell – Blue Sound of Love
  13. The Executives – Moving In a Circle
  14. Cosmic Camel – The Suzanne Love Triangle
  15. The Chocolate Watchband – Baby Blue
  16. Masters Apprentices – Living In a Child’s Dream
  17. The Rolling Stones – We Love You
  18. Zoot – Eleanor Ribgy
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-07-09

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-07-09

Current track

Title

Artist