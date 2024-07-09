Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-09

- The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
- The Beach Boys – Little Bird
- The Byrds – Draft Morning (alt ending)
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – 1906
- Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve and Danno
- Le Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani (original version)
- The Kinks – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
- The House of Nimrod – Slightly Delic
- The Sunnyboys – Alone With You
- The Zombies – Maybe after He’s Gone
- Jacqueline Taieb – 7 AM
- Alan Dell – Blue Sound of Love
- The Executives – Moving In a Circle
- Cosmic Camel – The Suzanne Love Triangle
- The Chocolate Watchband – Baby Blue
- Masters Apprentices – Living In a Child’s Dream
- The Rolling Stones – We Love You
- Zoot – Eleanor Ribgy
Reader's opinions