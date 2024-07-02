Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-02

- The Beatles – Flying
- Barbara Ruskin – Pawnboker (demo)
- Pony Face – Silver Tongue
- The Scientists – You Only Live Twice
- Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
- The Stranglers – Baroque Bordello
- Messer Chups – Diabolik Boogie
- Nancy Sinatra – Bang Bang (my baby shot me down)
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Happy House
- Anita Lane – Bedazzled
- Cream – Born Under A Bad Sign
- The Animals – Baby Let Me Take You Home
- Kinks – Dedicated Follower of Fashion
- The Paisleytones – Riff-O-Rama
- The Fast Camels – Der Nazi Tea
- The Who – Boris the Spider
- The Small Faces – My Mind’s Eye
Reader's opinions