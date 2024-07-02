Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-07-02

Written by on July 2, 2024

  1. The Beatles – Flying
  2. Barbara Ruskin – Pawnboker (demo)
  3. Pony Face – Silver Tongue
  4. The Scientists – You Only Live Twice
  5. Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
  6. The Stranglers – Baroque Bordello
  7. Messer Chups – Diabolik Boogie
  8. Nancy Sinatra – Bang Bang (my baby shot me down)
  9. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Happy House
  10. Anita Lane – Bedazzled
  11. Cream – Born Under A Bad Sign
  12. The Animals – Baby Let Me Take You Home
  13. Kinks – Dedicated Follower of Fashion
  14. The Paisleytones – Riff-O-Rama
  15. The Fast Camels – Der Nazi Tea
  16. The Who – Boris the Spider
  17. The Small Faces – My Mind’s Eye
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-07-02

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-07-02

Current track

Title

Artist