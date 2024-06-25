Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-06-25

Written by on June 25, 2024

  1. Cream – World of Pain
  2. Lovetones – Genius
  3. B52’s – Planet Claire
  4. The Horrors – She Is the New Thing
  5. The Animals – Don’t Bring Me Down
  6. The Stems – Tears Me In Two
  7. Traffic – Hole In My Shoe
  8. Dust Collection – Green When She Says
  9. Tom Waits – What’s He Building?
  10. The Doors – Love Street
  11. The Zombies – A Rose for Emily
  12. Scott Walker – The Old Man’s Back Again (Dedicated To The Neo-Stalinist Regime)
  13. Francoise Hardy – Comment te dire adieu
  14. Chorus Reveredus – Dans son euphorie
  15. The Harbinger Complex – I Think I’m Down
  16. Frank Black – Los Angeles
  17. The Church – Last Melodt
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-06-25

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-06-25

Current track

Title

Artist