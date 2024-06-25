Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-06-25

- Cream – World of Pain
- Lovetones – Genius
- B52’s – Planet Claire
- The Horrors – She Is the New Thing
- The Animals – Don’t Bring Me Down
- The Stems – Tears Me In Two
- Traffic – Hole In My Shoe
- Dust Collection – Green When She Says
- Tom Waits – What’s He Building?
- The Doors – Love Street
- The Zombies – A Rose for Emily
- Scott Walker – The Old Man’s Back Again (Dedicated To The Neo-Stalinist Regime)
- Francoise Hardy – Comment te dire adieu
- Chorus Reveredus – Dans son euphorie
- The Harbinger Complex – I Think I’m Down
- Frank Black – Los Angeles
- The Church – Last Melodt
Reader's opinions