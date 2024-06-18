Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-06-18

June 18, 2024

  1. Beatles – Baby, You’re a Rich Man
  2. Joseph Cave – Rock’n’roll Suicide
  3. The Stranglers – Golden Brown
  4. The Luck Of Eden Hall – Dandy Horse
  5. The Clouds – Wichta Lineman
  6. Love – She Comes in Colours
  7. The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
  8. Tom Waits – The Earth Died Screaming
  9. Captain Beefheart – Steal Softly Thru Snow
  10. Sparks – Dick Around
  11. Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band – Music For The Head Ballet
  12. The Flies – I’m Not Your Stepping Stone
  13. Dust Collection – Father’s Name Was Dad
  14. Anna Karina / Serge Gainsbourg – Roller Girl
  15. Julian Cope – Sunspots
