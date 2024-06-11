Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-06-11

- The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
- Chorus Reverendus – Dans Son Euphorie
- Russell Morris – The Real Thing
- Nina Hagen Band – TV Glotzer
- Cream – Tales Of Brave Ulysses
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – I Won’t Hurt You
- Jefferson Airplane – Plastic Fantastic Lover
- The Electric Prunes – Train for Tomorrow
- The Kinks – This Strange Effect
- The Doors – Wintertime Love
- Ben Mason – Hung Up On A Dream
- The Velvet Underground – Temptation Inside Your Heart
- Silver Apples – Program
- The Zombies – Summertime
- Can – She Brings the Rain
- Dungen – Panda
Reader's opinions