Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-06-11

June 11, 2024

  1. The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
  2. Chorus Reverendus – Dans Son Euphorie
  3. Russell Morris – The Real Thing
  4. Nina Hagen Band – TV Glotzer
  5. Cream – Tales Of Brave Ulysses
  6. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – I Won’t Hurt You
  7. Jefferson Airplane – Plastic Fantastic Lover
  8. The Electric Prunes – Train for Tomorrow
  9. The Kinks – This Strange Effect
  10. The Doors – Wintertime Love
  11. Ben Mason – Hung Up On A Dream
  12. The Velvet Underground – Temptation Inside Your Heart
  13. Silver Apples – Program
  14. The Zombies – Summertime
  15. Can – She Brings the Rain
  16. Dungen – Panda
