Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-06-04

Written by on June 4, 2024

  1. The Vegetable Garden – Even Stevens
  2. The Misunderstood – Don’t Break Me Down
  3. The Beatles – Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End
  4. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Nevertheless
  5. The Honey Pot – Rainy Day Mushroom Pillow (Strawberry Alarm Clock)
  6. The Cramps – Faster Pussycat
  7. The Leaves – Too Many People
  8. The Intercontinental Playboys – Journey to the Centre of My Dirty Mind
  9. Blue Ruin – Bad Gin
  10. Liminanas – My Black Sabbath
  11. Traffic – Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush
  12. The Monks – We do, Wie Du
  13. The Luck of Eden Hall – SF Sorrow Is Born
  14. Sidewalk Society – Let Me Sleep Beside You
  15. Apples IN Stereo – Signal in the Sky (Let’s Go)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-06-04

Previous post

The RaT: 2024-06-04

Current track

Title

Artist