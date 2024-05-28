Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2024

  1. The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money
  2. The No-Men – V-2 Schneider
  3. Nuvo Bloc – Western Drugs
  4. The Chemistry Set – Albert Hoffman
  5. Mighty Baby – Egyptian Tomb
  6. Roxy Music – Out Of the Blue
  7. Traffic – Paper Sun
  8. Masters Apprentices – War or Hands of Time
  9. Bonniwell Music Machine – The Eagle Never Hunts the Fly
  10. The Insektlife Cycle – Sleep Crawler
  11. The Senior Service – Psyclone
  12. The Honey Pot with Anton Barbeau – Dr Crippen’s Waiting Room
  13. Gandalf – Can You Travel in the Dark Alone
  14. The Monkees – Alternate Title (Randy Scouse Git)
