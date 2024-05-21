Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2024

  1. Us And Them – Winter Winds (Sandy Denny)
  2. Sendelica – Nite Flights (Scott Walker)
  3. Gnidrolog – Ship
  4. Nick Nicely – 49 Cigars
  5. The Honeypot – I’m The Lucky Spaceman
  6. Vibravoid – In A Gadda Da Vida Pt 1
  7. As You Like It – No More Sunshine Till May
  8. The Church – It’s All Too Much (Beatles)
  9. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Days, Weeks and Moths
  10. Sidewalk Society – Can’t Help Thinking About Me (Bowie)
  11. Monkees – Pleasant Valley Sunday
  12. Pony Face – Silver Tongue
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2024-05-21

Current track

Title

Artist