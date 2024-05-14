Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2024

  1. Cary Grace – Queen Bitch
  2. Jack Ellister – Reminder
  3. Mick Ronson – Growing Up and I’m Fine
  4. Normie Rowe and the Playboys – Theme From Dr No
  5. The Prisoners – Hurricane
  6. The Beatles – Glass Onion
  7. Black Box Recorder – Up Town Top Ranking
  8. Claudio Cataldi – Here She Comes Now
  9. Sparks – This Town Ain’t Big Enough For the Both of U
  10. Status Quo – Pictures Of Matchstick Men
  11. The Chemistry Set – Come Kiss Me Vibrate and Smile
  12. Bond and Brown – C.F.D.T. (Colonel Fright’s Dancing Terrapins)
  13. Elephant Stone – LA Woman
  14. July – Can I Go Back Again (The Original Demo)
  15. Brian Wilson – Good Vibrations
  16. Apples In Stereo – Strawberryfire
