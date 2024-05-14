Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-05-14

- Cary Grace – Queen Bitch
- Jack Ellister – Reminder
- Mick Ronson – Growing Up and I’m Fine
- Normie Rowe and the Playboys – Theme From Dr No
- The Prisoners – Hurricane
- The Beatles – Glass Onion
- Black Box Recorder – Up Town Top Ranking
- Claudio Cataldi – Here She Comes Now
- Sparks – This Town Ain’t Big Enough For the Both of U
- Status Quo – Pictures Of Matchstick Men
- The Chemistry Set – Come Kiss Me Vibrate and Smile
- Bond and Brown – C.F.D.T. (Colonel Fright’s Dancing Terrapins)
- Elephant Stone – LA Woman
- July – Can I Go Back Again (The Original Demo)
- Brian Wilson – Good Vibrations
- Apples In Stereo – Strawberryfire
Reader's opinions