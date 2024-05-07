Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-05-07

Written by on May 7, 2024

  1. Roxy Music – Do the Strand
  2. Small Faces – Rollin’ Over
  3. Dantalian’s Chariot – World War Three
  4. Nirvana – Rainbow Chaser
  5. The Mamas and the Papas – Twelve Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming to the Canyon)
  6. The Soft Machine – I Should Have Known
  7. ? And the Mysterians – 96 Tears
  8. The Senior Service – Slingshot
  9. Wayne Fontana & Mindbenders – The Game Of Love
  10. The Jam – Start!
  11. The Mojo’s – Everything’s Alright
  12. Traffic – Paper Sun
  13. The Monkees – Randy Scouse Git
  14. The Knickerbockers – Lies
  15. The Sundials – Do It For Myself
  16. Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  17. Bee Gees – In My Own Time
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-05-07

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2024-05-07

Current track

Title

Artist