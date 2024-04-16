Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-04-16

April 16, 2024

  1. Lumerians – High Frontier
  2. Serena Maneesh – Drive Me Home the Lonely nights
  3. Julian Cope – Sunspots
  4. Brian Eno – King’s Lead Hat
  5. Ray Brown and the Whispers – Too Late to Come Home
  6. Gli Evangelisti – Un Ragazzo di Strada (A Street Boy)
  7. The Zachary Thaks – She’s Got You
  8. The Amboy Dukes – Journey to the Centre of the Mind
  9. The Free-for-All – Show Me the Way
  10. The Nomads – Where The Wolfbane Blooms
  11. The Prisoners – Far Away
  12. Pink Floyd – Astronomy Domine
  13. Barbara Ruskin – Pawnbroker (demo)
  14. The Masters Apprentices – Living In a Child’s Dream
  15. The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Eighteen is Over the Hill
  16. Jason Crest – Hold On
  17. Siouxsie and the Banshees – This Wheel’s On Fire
  18. Beans – Avalon Speedway
  19. The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
