Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-04-16

- Lumerians – High Frontier
- Serena Maneesh – Drive Me Home the Lonely nights
- Julian Cope – Sunspots
- Brian Eno – King’s Lead Hat
- Ray Brown and the Whispers – Too Late to Come Home
- Gli Evangelisti – Un Ragazzo di Strada (A Street Boy)
- The Zachary Thaks – She’s Got You
- The Amboy Dukes – Journey to the Centre of the Mind
- The Free-for-All – Show Me the Way
- The Nomads – Where The Wolfbane Blooms
- The Prisoners – Far Away
- Pink Floyd – Astronomy Domine
- Barbara Ruskin – Pawnbroker (demo)
- The Masters Apprentices – Living In a Child’s Dream
- The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Eighteen is Over the Hill
- Jason Crest – Hold On
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – This Wheel’s On Fire
- Beans – Avalon Speedway
- The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
Reader's opinions