Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-04-09

Written by on April 9, 2024

  1. James Taylor Move – Magic Eyes
  2. The Playboys – Sad
  3. David Bowie – Waterloo Sunset (The Kinks)
  4. The Spencer Davis Group – Time Seller (LP Version)
  5. ? and the Mysterions – Girl (You Captivate Me)
  6. Molting Vultures – Insane Jane
  7. Les Annees – Freaktown stars
  8. The Dandy Warhols (with Black Francis) – Danzig with Myself
  9. The Beatles – Flying
  10. The Beatles – Glass Onion
  11. Status Quo – The Technicolour Dream
  12. The Stems – Grooviest Girl in Town
  13. The Lemon Pipers – Green Tamborine
  14. The Sundials – Do It For Myself
  15. The Sun Blindness – A Crack In the Concrete (For David Crosby)
  16. The Green Circles – Given Time
  17. The Black Lips – Hippie, Hippie, Hoorah [Live Version]
  18. Procession – I Love my Dog (Cat Stevens)
  19. The Sparkles – Hipsville 29 B.C.
