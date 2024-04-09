Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-04-09

- James Taylor Move – Magic Eyes
- The Playboys – Sad
- David Bowie – Waterloo Sunset (The Kinks)
- The Spencer Davis Group – Time Seller (LP Version)
- ? and the Mysterions – Girl (You Captivate Me)
- Molting Vultures – Insane Jane
- Les Annees – Freaktown stars
- The Dandy Warhols (with Black Francis) – Danzig with Myself
- The Beatles – Flying
- The Beatles – Glass Onion
- Status Quo – The Technicolour Dream
- The Stems – Grooviest Girl in Town
- The Lemon Pipers – Green Tamborine
- The Sundials – Do It For Myself
- The Sun Blindness – A Crack In the Concrete (For David Crosby)
- The Green Circles – Given Time
- The Black Lips – Hippie, Hippie, Hoorah [Live Version]
- Procession – I Love my Dog (Cat Stevens)
- The Sparkles – Hipsville 29 B.C.
Reader's opinions