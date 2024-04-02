Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-04-02

- The Factory – Path Through the Street
- The Fire – Father’s Name is Dad
- Fleur De Lys – Gong With the Luminous Nose
- Snakefinger – Smelly Tongues
- The Beatles – It’s All too Much
- The Small Faces – Up The Wooden Hills to Bedfordshire
- Panda Bear – Last Night at the Jetty
- Paul Revere and the Raiders – Just Like Me
- The Prisoners – I Drink the Ocean
- Jaques Dutronc – Le Responsable
- Brigitte Fontaine – Je Suis Inadaptee
- The Undertones – Got To Have You Back
- Boeing Duveen and the Beautiful Soup – Jabberwock
- Sands – Listern to the Sky
- Ultimate Spinach – Baroque #1
- Pink Floyd – Corporal Clegg
- Status Quo – Paradise Flat
- David Axelrod – The Fly
- The Buddhas – Lost Innocence
Reader's opinions