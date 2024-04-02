Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-04-02

Written by on April 2, 2024

  1. The Factory – Path Through the Street
  2. The Fire – Father’s Name is Dad
  3. Fleur De Lys – Gong With the Luminous Nose
  4. Snakefinger – Smelly Tongues
  5. The Beatles – It’s All too Much
  6. The Small Faces – Up The Wooden Hills to Bedfordshire
  7. Panda Bear – Last Night at the Jetty
  8. Paul Revere and the Raiders – Just Like Me
  9. The Prisoners – I Drink the Ocean
  10. Jaques Dutronc – Le Responsable
  11. Brigitte Fontaine – Je Suis Inadaptee
  12. The Undertones – Got To Have You Back
  13. Boeing Duveen and the Beautiful Soup – Jabberwock
  14. Sands – Listern to the Sky
  15. Ultimate Spinach – Baroque #1
  16. Pink Floyd – Corporal Clegg
  17. Status Quo – Paradise Flat
  18. David Axelrod – The Fly
  19. The Buddhas – Lost Innocence
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-04-02

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2024-04-02

Current track

Title

Artist